Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Polaris by 137.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PII. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII stock opened at $109.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Further Reading

