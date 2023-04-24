Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 250,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

BSX stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

