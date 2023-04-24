Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Relx were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RELX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Relx by 455.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.65) to GBX 2,860 ($35.39) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.14) to GBX 3,100 ($38.36) in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Relx Price Performance

Relx Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $33.81 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.466 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.