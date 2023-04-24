Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $362,236,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.38.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU stock opened at $377.80 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $386.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.71.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

