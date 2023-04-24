Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $415,000 Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6 %

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

KDP opened at $35.31 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

