Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covea Finance boosted its stake in Rollins by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 579,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rollins by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $39.63 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Rollins’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.