Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,679 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,253,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 127,738 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 653,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKT opened at $12.41 on Monday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

