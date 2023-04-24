Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $456,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW stock opened at $97.39 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

