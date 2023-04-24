Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $465,000 Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,091,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,760,000 after buying an additional 151,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,545,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,177,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,015,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,513,000 after buying an additional 22,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 2,327,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,968,000 after buying an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valvoline Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVV. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $37.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.