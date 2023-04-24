Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $473,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Workday by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Workday by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $190.99 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $217.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.30.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

