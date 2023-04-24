Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $477,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.2 %

FICO opened at $719.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $728.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $687.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

