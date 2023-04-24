Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Premier were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,664,000 after buying an additional 248,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,771,000 after purchasing an additional 133,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Premier by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,365,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,230,000 after purchasing an additional 177,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after purchasing an additional 206,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Premier by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,307,000 after purchasing an additional 63,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

