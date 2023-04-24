Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $507,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $269.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $335.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average of $235.62.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.08.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

