Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 82.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Energizer by 17.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $2,514,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ENR stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Energizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.