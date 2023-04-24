Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $529,000 Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,921,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,048 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $17,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 838,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,611,000 after purchasing an additional 603,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $6.93 on Monday. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $857.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 18.58 and a quick ratio of 18.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

