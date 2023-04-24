Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $550,000 Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Motco bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY opened at $92.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. The company has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $95.70.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.