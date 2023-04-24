Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,590,000 after buying an additional 382,535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 193,570 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,422.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 129,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 120,760 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 69,418 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $204.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.12 and its 200 day moving average is $186.21. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $218.61.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

