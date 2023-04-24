Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 388,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 295,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,165,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $96.32 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

