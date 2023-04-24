Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SAP were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.81.

SAP Trading Up 5.6 %

SAP stock opened at $133.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.19. The company has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.53%.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

See Also

