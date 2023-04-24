Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,571,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,057,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,182,000 after buying an additional 214,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,559,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.36. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

