Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,255 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $162.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

FRC stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

