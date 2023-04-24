Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,383 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after acquiring an additional 973,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,029,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,592,000 after acquiring an additional 122,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $67.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.50. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.