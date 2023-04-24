Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 719 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $32.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

