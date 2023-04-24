Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Performance

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.