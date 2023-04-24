Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Insider Activity at Brookfield
Brookfield Stock Performance
Brookfield stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield (BN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.