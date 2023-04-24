Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,659,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 14,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC opened at $39.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

