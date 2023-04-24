Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOF. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

FOF stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Articles

