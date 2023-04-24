Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $71,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,074,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 6,630.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 415,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 408,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXO opened at $53.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

