Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Markel were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,295,000 after buying an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1,757.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Markel by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Markel by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Trading Down 2.0 %

MKL stock opened at $1,329.56 on Monday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,483.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,299.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,291.55.

Insider Transactions at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 82.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.