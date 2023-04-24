Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,391,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 164,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 610,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 52,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 603,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 76,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 506,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSBD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.