Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.