Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,037 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Amcor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

