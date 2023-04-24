Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 112 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

REGN stock opened at $800.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $784.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $753.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.