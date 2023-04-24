Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,439 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 150,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $72.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.