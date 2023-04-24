Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 332 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

About HDFC Bank

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $70.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.