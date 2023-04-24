Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,077 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,521,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $102.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $107.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.76.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

