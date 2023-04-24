Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 419 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Down 0.6 %

Amdocs stock opened at $91.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $76.79 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.