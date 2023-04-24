Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 47 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MLM opened at $354.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $386.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.83.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

