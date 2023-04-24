Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 481 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 10.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in IDACORP by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IDACORP by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $111.32 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $115.92. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average is $105.12.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

