Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 620 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.