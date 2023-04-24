Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 635 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock worth $36,985,490. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $145.19 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.64 and its 200 day moving average is $148.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

