Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 6,509 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLN. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLN. Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Investec began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.94 on Monday. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

