Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 998 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Exponent by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 231,882 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 550.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146,028 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 267,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after buying an additional 117,878 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 218,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,121,000 after buying an additional 102,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,094,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,955,000 after buying an additional 96,465 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent stock opened at $98.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.64. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

