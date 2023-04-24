Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

