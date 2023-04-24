RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH) Insider Chi Kit LAW Sells 11,000,000 Shares

RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Rating) insider Chi Kit LAW sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £2,200,000 ($2,722,435.34).

RC365 Stock Down 11.1 %

LON RCGH opened at GBX 20 ($0.25) on Monday. RC365 Holding plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 30 ($0.37).

