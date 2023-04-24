Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Red Rock Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 798.37% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $425.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.36 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $47.30 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

