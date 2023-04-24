Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 103,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $140.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.61. The stock has a market cap of $411.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

