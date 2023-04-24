Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James expects that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $24.95 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.98 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

NYSE UNH opened at $483.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

