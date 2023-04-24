Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $70.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after buying an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

