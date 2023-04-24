Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.12.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $123.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.19. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

