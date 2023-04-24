Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Elevance Health, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elevance Health in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James expects that the company will earn $32.84 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.79 per share.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.24.

Shares of ELV opened at $450.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.86 and its 200 day moving average is $491.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

